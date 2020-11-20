Chow lost at Mystic Lake heads home to Minneapolis

Melissa Buescher, a 35-year-old from Minneapolis, missed a phone call Tuesday from Billings following one of her late-night shifts at the intensive care unit of a children's hospital.

After listening to the voicemail, she learned she’d be reunited with Leo, her 3-year-old Chow that she hadn’t seen in about seven weeks. Leo had wandered off during a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, and the call she missed was from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

“I ran downstairs right after and told my husband, 'Leo’s alive!’” she said.

Buescher, along with her parents and husband, were hiking the trail to Mystic Lake in early October as part of an annual visit the family made to Montana. While her husband and father stayed at the trailhead to fix a flat tire, Buescher, her mother and Leo scaled the switchbacks on the mountainside that led to the lake.

During a lunch break at the top of the switchbacks, while taking shelter from brutal winds that whipped across the rocky climb, Leo trotted off down the mountain to meet up with Buescher’s husband and father.

“He never made it back to me,” Buescher said.