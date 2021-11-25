Christian-based recovery program begins Christmas tree fundraiser

Shane Connolly took his seat at the head of the table, where he’s sat nearly every day for the last 10 and a half months. Men in this recovery program often find a place where they’re comfortable and end up sitting there for the hard months ahead.
“Being comfortable in a setting like this is pretty important, where you can relax and focus, read and feel safe,” Connolly said
The six-bedroom, four-bath residence is the first men’s campus in the state for Adult and Teen Challenge, a non-profit addiction treatment program that has campuses across the country.
At the heart of the residential, year-long treatment program is a Bible-based curriculum that aims to establish a deep faith in God.
Connolly, 54, will be the first man to graduate from the Billings addiction treatment campus, which opened in May 2020. He was also the first to be baptized.
Just 18 months after opening, the facility is operating at full capacity with 12 residents.
Opening two months after the initial COVID lockdown, demand for addiction treatment was apparent as applications kept rolling in for the men’s campus. Staff member Gary Flohr added that the dream would be to have a facility large enough for 24 residents.
The Billings campus already has a waiting list.
New government data confirmed what many have suspected, that substance use, relapse and overdoses increased as COVID cases surged.
In a 12-month period ending April 2021, an estimated 100,306 overdose deaths occurred in the U.S., a 28% increase from the previous year.
Montana is already a high-ranking state for things like suicide, children removed from homes due to drug or alcohol abuse and meth related crimes.
Teen Challenge touts a 78% to 80% success rate, and that’s partly because new residents must completely surrender freedoms of normal life such as cell phones, electronics, finances, vehicles, secular music, even freedom to walk around the block.
The program also requires residents to participate in vocational training that is provided by the program and community partners.
The money earned goes towards student fees for the program, but the jobs also help them develop a work ethic, provide real-life employment training and connects them with members of the community who could be future employers.
The program is a yearlong commitment. Most treatment programs last 30 to 90 days.
“We have to learn how to like each other…we have people from all different nationalities and backgrounds and we have to learn how to love each other and get along in here,” Connolly said. “That would never work without God and the Holy Spirit in here.”
Connelly grew up in the oil fields, moving often with his mother, two sisters and an abusive father.
“I don’t remember much from my childhood,” Connolly said. “We think it’s because of the injuries I sustained.”
Physical abuse occurs at alarmingly high rates in the U.S. and is considered a major public health concern. Childhood trauma affects the function of the nervous system and often leaves individuals with cognitive difficulties. Teens with traumatic life experiences are three times more likely to engage in substance use, according to the National Survey of Adolescents.
Connolly’s journey with addiction began when he was about 14 years old. He knew right away that he would struggle with addiction when he blacked out the first time he drank alcohol.
By the time he was 18 he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges.
Upon his release, Connolly moved back to Baker to work the oil fields and he met the woman who would become the mother of his two sons.
“We had our own home and land and we had (my son), but we got into drugs and it just ruined us,” Connolly said. When Connolly’s oldest son was five, his mother left and Connolly became a single dad in Hardin.
He had about 10 years of sobriety with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous and self-help and parenting groups.
“Their future depended on me, depended on what I did…I prayed so hard that (God) would help them when I was sober then, so they’d at least have a chance,” Connolly said. “I don’t know why they turned out the way they did with the hand their mom and I dealt them.”
When Connolly talks about his children, his eyes well up and tears flow. He is endlessly proud of their success and is thankful for their support.
But as the boys got older and became more independent, Connolly said that’s when he began using again.
The death of his mother and other close friends and family in recent years set him into a two month bender that started in Sept. 2020.
In November 2020, Connolly wrecked his mountain bike on Rimrock Road and was nearly hit by a car on his way home from the liquor store.
He made it to his nephew’s house where he passed out until the next morning.
“I didn’t even remember that I had wrecked, and I was all sweaty and scratched,” Connolly said. “I just got on my knees and asked God to help me because I couldn’t help myself.”
Throughout his life, Connolly has been in about eight recovery programs, but the fellowships he’s developed with the other students and in different churches in the community, Connolly feels supported by his faith in God as he continues his recovery beyond the treatment facility.
“If I’m the same guy I was when I came here, just sober, I’m doomed. I have to change something, and the only thing that can change that is God,” Connolly said. “While I’ve been here I cleared space in my life and then allowed the Holy Spirit to fill that empty space. That’s what powers me.”
Fundraising
The Billings campus is funded by area churches, individual donors, foundations such as the Gianforte Family Foundation and annual fundraisers.
Adult and Teen Challenge holds three fundraising events every year and the last one, Christmas tree sales, kicked off on Nov. 20, 2021 and will run every day until Christmas Eve.
The tree sales, located in the Faith Chapel parking lot on Shiloh Road and Power for Abundant Recovery on Lewis Avenue at 24th Street West, help cover the program fees, ensuring there is no cost barrier to those who are ready to begin their recovery.