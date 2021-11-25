Christian-based recovery program begins Christmas tree fundraiser

“We had our own home and land and we had (my son), but we got into drugs and it just ruined us,” Connolly said. When Connolly’s oldest son was five, his mother left and Connolly became a single dad in Hardin.

He had about 10 years of sobriety with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous and self-help and parenting groups.

“Their future depended on me, depended on what I did…I prayed so hard that (God) would help them when I was sober then, so they’d at least have a chance,” Connolly said. “I don’t know why they turned out the way they did with the hand their mom and I dealt them.”

When Connolly talks about his children, his eyes well up and tears flow. He is endlessly proud of their success and is thankful for their support.

But as the boys got older and became more independent, Connolly said that’s when he began using again.

The death of his mother and other close friends and family in recent years set him into a two month bender that started in Sept. 2020.

In November 2020, Connolly wrecked his mountain bike on Rimrock Road and was nearly hit by a car on his way home from the liquor store.

He made it to his nephew’s house where he passed out until the next morning.