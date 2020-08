The next Christian Women’s Brunch will take place at Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Starting at 9 a.m., the brunch will include a presentation about Angel Horses by Jonnie Jonckowski, plus speaker Sherri Richert. Cost is $12.50. The public is welcome. RSVP by calling Kim at 670-0295.