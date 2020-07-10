Christian Women's Brunch planned

Return to homepage ×
The next Christian Women’s Brunch will take place at Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, on Tuesday, July 21. Starting at 9 a.m., the brunch will include a Dillard’s shoe style show and featured speaker Ron Frank. Cost is $12.50. RSVP by calling Kim at 670-0295.
