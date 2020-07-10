Christian Women's Brunch planned

Christian Women's Brunch planned

The next Christian Women’s Brunch will take place at Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, on Tuesday, July 21. Starting at 9 a.m., the brunch will include a Dillard’s shoe style show and featured speaker Ron Frank. Cost is $12.50. RSVP by calling Kim at 670-0295.

