Christmas 1921: Despite grim times, Billings pulls together for a merry Christmas

Beware the rumrunners

Montana’s other big hook in enticing commerce was an emerging highway system. Highways under construction to replace old wagon roads and trails would take the form of “good gravel roads.” In the opinion of John Edy, chief engineer for the Montana Highway Commission, gravel was the best foundation for any future innovations in road improvement.

Montanans loved their automobiles and about 47,000 of them now roamed the state. Their average assessed value was $405, down about $5 from the previous year. Yellowstone County recorded 2,894 automobiles with an average value of $455.

With the proliferation of automobiles came a proliferation of auto thefts. Reports came in almost daily of some missing vehicle borrowed by juvenile joy riders or stolen by an enterprising bootlegger. Rumrunners loved big, heavy sedans for transporting cargo of home-made or imported booze. Sometimes, the purloined vehicle would end up smashed in the Yellowstone River or stripped and painted in Wyoming. In late November, four cars went missing on a single night.

Despite prohibition laws, Billings residents sustained their powerful thirst, and local judges and federal magistrates filled their dockets with drunks, moonshiners and bootleggers.