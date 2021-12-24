Christmas 1921: Despite grim times, Billings pulls together for a merry Christmas

Sixty destitute men, many of them World War I veterans in their tattered field coats, shuffled into the Billings Salvation Army dining hall on Christmas Day 1921.
“One of the striking things about this assemblage of homeless men was the silence with which they waited for the serving of dinner…,” The Billings Gazette reported 100 years ago. “…The deep silence they maintained as they took their places about the tables, and positive silence they kept as they devoured the juicy chicken, dressing, smoking sweet potatoes and other delicacies before them.”
“Thank you,’’ one of the guests said, speaking for the hushed gathering after the last prayer. Then just as quietly, those who weren’t bunking at the Salvation Army shelter, shuffled off to whatever refuge they could find. Some probably headed for the railroad tracks planning to move on to better prospects in some other town.
Salvation Army Captain C.O. Taylor reflected that he was pleased to not have served as many meals as he had anticipated. He had expected 75 to 80 homeless at the annual feast and hoped the empty chairs were a sign of an improving economy.
Though Billings residents scurried through the traditions of the season, and lighted Christmas trees sparkled against a covering of snow, a grim undercurrent flowed from the Salvation Army hall onto floundering Montana dryland farms and into the vaults of failing small-town banks.
Three years on from the wrenching final day of the war, the country’s economy was still in tatters. As estimated, 4 million people, many of them veterans, remained unemployed, and railroads, meat packers and others were reducing the paychecks of those who did have jobs by 10 to 12 percent at a whack. Threats of nationwide strikes stalked the Christmas season. The farm economy was collapsing as a prolonged drought dragged on and homesteaders pulled up stakes all over Eastern Montana.
Billings was somewhat shielded from the economic crisis by its diverse economy and its unrelenting optimism. The city was on the brink of two major infrastructure investments that promised to speed recovery and propel Billings into the modern era. As the Christmas season approached, the final miles of a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Wyoming to Billings were being laid. Cheap, reliable fuel would attract industry, the city fathers reasoned. And a burgeoning new highway system would help those industries get their products to market.
While the population of Eastern Montana was dropping with each new season of drought, Billings was growing. School District 2 reported 4,404 school-age children in the fall of 1921 – an increase of 1,026 from 1920. One school official noted that there may be more children in the classroom because there was little for them to do on their parents’ drought-ravaged homesteads.
Children large and small made the most of Christmas break at the city’s three ice skating rinks — one each at North and South parks and another between Lewis and Clark avenues. The Babcock and Strand theaters planned Christmas matinees and promised each child a free bag of candy.
Junior members of the First Presbyterian Church gathered presents for polio victims confined at St. Vincent’s Hospital orthopedic ward and personally delivered them.
“One little girl had never possessed any toys and did not know what they were,” The Gazette reported. “The best things of all were chosen for her. The children crowded around her cot to watch her unwrap her presents. It could not be seen which enjoyed the fun most; the visitors or the patients.”
Hospital seeks children's beds
With cold weather, the number of new cases of the crippling disease was waning, but victims from all over the area came to St. Vincent for the specialized care it had a reputation for providing. The caseload had grown to “emergency” proportions in the fall and in early October, the hospital sent out a plea asking the public for the loan of child-sized beds.
“It is believed that many families have beds that can be spared, but the hospital has no means of locating them,” The Gazette reported. “Those who have beds which they can donate or loan are requested to either send them to St. Vincent’s Hospital or call Miss Keating at the City Hall and they will be collected.”
Polio wasn’t the only contagion circulating that year. Small pox was making a Christmas comeback. In mid-December, the state board of health announced 68 new cases the previous week — the highest number so far in 1921. Nine days later, The Gazette reported an outbreak in Winnett sickened between 25 and 40 people, two of them fatally. The sheriff canceled all public gathering. Vaccinations would be offered to school children during Christmas vacation and only those who got the shots would be allowed back in class when the new term started. Small pox also closed the school at Chico.
Yellowstone County was relatively safe from the deadly peril. City-county Health Officer Dr. R.C. Main reported that he had visited 16 schools and found most of the children had been immunized.
“The attitude of the people now favors vaccination,” he declared.
In Casper, Wyo., a local health officer ordered that 70 employees of the Midwest Refinery be vaccinated after a single case of the deadly disease was discovered in the office building in mid-December.
“Small pox depends on the popular vote, says the United States Public Health Service,’’ a story in an October issue of The Gazette said. “Where popular sentiment has sustained a strong centralized vaccination act, small pox is today negligible. Where local authorities are given discretionary powers as to enforcement, the rate has tended to rise, and where laws have lacked compulsory feature or there have been no laws, the rate is high.”
Tuberculosis still raged across Montana in 1921, and it was during the Christmas season that health officials took the battle to the public. Christmas seals were being sold everywhere and promoted throughout the city. The Montana Tuberculosis Association hoped to raise enough money from sales to hire a public health nurse for each county.
Billings was in a generous mood that Christmas. In its quest to make sure no one was forgotten, the Billings Woman’s Club began collecting used toys at the Y.W.C.A. Volunteers repaired those that were broken so they could be distributed in gift baskets being prepared for the poor. Mittens for each child on the list and good shoes for elderly women were included in the baskets as well as food and warm clothing.
On Christmas Eve, about 200 gift baskets were filled by the Salvation Army and the Associated Charities of Billings. Members of the Rotary, Kiwanis and newly formed Lions Club made the deliveries to destitute families.
For the second year in a row, carolers from the Y.W.C.A. serenaded shoppers downtown on Christmas Eve. The weather was ideal, The Gazette reported, and the streets were buzzing with last-minute bargain hunters.
“Every shop window was filled with the tokens of Christmas time whose tempting arrays filled the hearts of several thousand children during the week with envy and hope,” the newspaper said.
Mail order spooks local retailers
Christmas visitors came from far and near disembarking from the 25 passenger trains a day that passed through Billings. Merchants were gratified by city’s reputation as a center of commerce but fretted about competition from the big catalog companies.
Early in November the state’s merchants girded for battle against Sears Roebuck and Montgomery Ward by forming the Montana Trade at Home Association headquartered In Billings. To combat the scourge of mail-order, they sought to educate the public. A series of articles decrying the outflow of cash and loss of tax dollars, jobs and contributions to local charities was provided for the state’s newspapers, including The Gazette.
The state’s merchants asserted that they needed to band together in this period of “business depression” to keep commerce local. The board was reportedly deeply disturbed “with the fact that a tremendous sum of money was being sent annually to foreign mail order houses. From usually reliable sources, this sum is estimated at from $5 million to $7.5 million annually.’’
Another issue arising in the era of mail order — especially at Christmas time — was a surge in mail thefts. For the first time, the federal government dispatched military guards to protect the post. Soldiers with loaded guns weren’t just a menace to the light fingered. Late one afternoon while mail driver John W. Cook was returning from a run to Red Lodge, he hit a bump as he approached the loading platform at the Federal Building. A mail bag slipped, and the rifle of his Marine’s guard accidentally discharged, shattering the 65-year-old mail carrier’s foot.
The promise of natural gas
The biggest event of the year was likely the announcement that natural gas was coming to Billings. In October of 1921, the Ohio Oil Company and its partner the Billings Gas Company proclaimed to great fanfare that within 90 days, natural gas would flow from Wyoming’s Elk Basin to the homes of Billings residents — possibly in time to cook Christmas dinner.
It must have seemed a miracle to citizens used to shoveling coal to heat their homes, bath water and meals. No more stoking the furnace in the middle of a subzero night. A thermostat on a timer could control the temperature with the “ease of winding a clock.”
For those with memories of the coal strike of the 1919 Christmas season and the desperate search for heat that miserable winter, installation of natural gas pipelines must have offered huge relief. But best of all, it was cheap. Stories in The Gazette optimistically reported that it could cut fuel costs in half.
The Ohio Oil Company would construct 72 miles of pipeline from Wyoming to the outskirts of Billings. The Billings Gas Company would encircle the city and install distribution lines. Other towns along the route — Bridger, Fromberg, Edgar and Laurel — would tap the pipeline on its way north.
The Gazette followed closely every mile of progress, reporting that construction could absorb as many as 500 unemployed workers. It also noted that appliances already in homes could easily be converted to gas. The Chambers Hardware Co. advertised a plentiful stock of gas burners and kits for the conversion, as well as a stock of ranges built specifically for natural gas.
It turned out that the gas companies had been overly optimistic about Christmas dinner. Natural gas was finally tuned on at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, 1922. The Billings Commercial Club (forerunner of the Chamber of Commerce) rejoiced. Natural gas held the promise of attracting new industry to the now modernized energy grid. The club secretary was already reaching out to potential manufacturers.
Fossil fuels of all varieties boomed in 1921. In September, the Montana Board of Equalization noted that 400 oil companies had been incorporated in the state. Of that number, 27 were producing, but only six were producing quantities that reached the level of paying net proceeds taxes to the state.
In early October, the first oil ever refined in Billings arrived by train from Central Montana’s Cat Creek Field. Twelve tankers carrying 250 barrels of crude each were unloaded at the Montana Refining Company east of the city. Within days, gasoline from the plant was available at the McMath Company filling station at First Avenue and North 24th Street.
Beware the rumrunners
Montana’s other big hook in enticing commerce was an emerging highway system. Highways under construction to replace old wagon roads and trails would take the form of “good gravel roads.” In the opinion of John Edy, chief engineer for the Montana Highway Commission, gravel was the best foundation for any future innovations in road improvement.
Montanans loved their automobiles and about 47,000 of them now roamed the state. Their average assessed value was $405, down about $5 from the previous year. Yellowstone County recorded 2,894 automobiles with an average value of $455.
With the proliferation of automobiles came a proliferation of auto thefts. Reports came in almost daily of some missing vehicle borrowed by juvenile joy riders or stolen by an enterprising bootlegger. Rumrunners loved big, heavy sedans for transporting cargo of home-made or imported booze. Sometimes, the purloined vehicle would end up smashed in the Yellowstone River or stripped and painted in Wyoming. In late November, four cars went missing on a single night.
Despite prohibition laws, Billings residents sustained their powerful thirst, and local judges and federal magistrates filled their dockets with drunks, moonshiners and bootleggers.
Yellowstone County Sheriff E.M. Birley and County Attorney E.E. Collings warned that a clique of bootleggers operating in Billings was threatening anyone who opposed them. In a joint statement, they described an attack on Fred Dahlman, a special prohibition officer, who was confronted by three men he had been investigating. According to their account, Dahlman had been walking on 29th Street between First and Second avenues when a car suddenly drove up to the curb. Three men jumped out and one of them tried to knock the officer unconscious and drag him into the car. They were thwarted by a quickly gathering crowd and jumped back in the car to speed away. One of them flourished a pistol as a parting gesture.
The only way to legally buy booze was with a prescription from a doctor, and apparently a lot of Billings residents suffered from ill health. A few days before Christmas, Margaret Rozsa, a Montana prohibition agent, reported that Billings led the state in the sale of prescription whiskey and wine.
Prohibition presented some unique challenges in Wyoming. The town government in Rawlins appealed to moonshiners to refrain from dumping mash into town sewers because it had become necessary to tear up the pipes and remove resulting obstructions. In Wheatland, more than 20 pounds of construction nails were scattered across the highway by a bootlegger who imagined he was being pursued by police. Numerous flat tires were reported.
Young hooligans
City police were convinced that a crime wave sweeping Billings in these troubled economic times was luring local boys into juvenile delinquency. The police judge noted that more than half his time was spent dealing with juvenile offenders. These hooligans broke expensive street lights, damaged street signs and stole bicycles, he said.
“There are now 16 Billings boys in the state reformatory,” Mayor William Beers lamented. “Parents appear to look more closely after their girls than their boys and it is startling the amount of ignorance that parents display of the things their boys are doing.”
Soon, law enforcement began a crackdown — on the boys’ parents. In October, three sets of parents were ordered to appear in district court to explain why they should not be held responsible for their offspring's actions. One couple was hauled before Justice of the Peace Ray Anderson to answer a complaint filed by a neighbor. The parents were accused of allowing their children to regularly use indecent and profane language in front of others.
Local churches were asked to aid in the prevention of delinquency by hosting father/son dinners. It appeared guest speakers were local authorities lecturing on the pitfalls of starting a life of crime young.
It isn’t known whether Earl H. Pike started his life of crime in his youth, but by the time he arrived in Billings in December 1921, he was already a hardened criminal. One late night a few days before Christmas, Pike and an accomplice attacked and robbed tailor H.R. Kogen. As the pair fled down Montana Avenue, one of them brandished a revolver at pursuing Patrolman Frank Floyd. Floyd fired his .45 and the bullet pierced Pike’s throat. He died a few hours later. Pike’s partner in crime escaped through the rear door of a cigar store.
The two men were believed to have been responsible for a mini crime spree since arriving from Casper, Wyoming, earlier in the week. A few nights before the fatal shooting, they are believed to have robbed a store at 611 N. 32nd St. While merchant Harry Meister cut a dime’s worth of bologna for one of the men, the other disarmed Robert Case, a security officer hired by local merchants. The gangsters grabbed $150 from the till and ordered Meister and Case into the freezer. Mrs. Meister found the victims some time later.
The widow Southard
The most sensational Billings crime story of the year played out through October and into November in Twin Falls, Idaho. Lydia Meyer Southard, now on her fifth husband, was accused of poisoning the first four, as well as the brother of her first victim, Robert Dooley of Twin Falls.
She was officially on trial for only the death of her fourth husband, Edward W. Meyer, a Twin Falls area ranch foreman, whom she married in 1920. He unexpectedly died a month after the wedding. He was one dead husband too many for Idaho authorities, who began to reexamine witnesses and exhume bodies.
Yellowstone County Attorney E.E. Collins, who was investigating the deaths of Southard's short-lived Montana husbands, traveled to Idaho to help the prosecution. Witnesses from Billings and Hardin testified at the six-week trial.
Her second husband was William Gordon McHaffle, who succumbed to a mysterious malady on his farm near Hardin on Oct. 22, 1918. He had married Southard in Twin Falls in 1917. His three-year-old daughter died shortly after her new mom moved in. After the girl was buried, the couple moved to Montana.
Her third husband was Harlan C. Lewis, a Billings car salesman, who died suddenly in 1920 after a month of marital bliss. Like all those before and after him, Lewis was well insured. Southard collected in the neighborhood of $7,000 on her first three husbands before moving back to Twin Falls and fatally entrancing her fourth husband.
Both Lewis and McHaffle were exhumed for autopsy before the trial began. Medical experts believed Southard poisoned all her victims with arsenic extracted from fly paper.
It took the jury 23 hours to return a verdict of second-degree murder. On Nov. 7, she was sentenced to 10 years to life. Her current husband, Paul Southard, a Navy petty officer she married in Los Angeles in 1921, stood by her through most of the trial. Just after Thanksgiving, he filed for divorce.
Southard was 29 when she went to prison. She briefly escaped 10 years later, but was sent back to serve another decade. In 1941, she was released on parole. Before her death of a heart attack in Salt Lake City in 1958, Southard was believed to have accumulated a total of seven husbands.