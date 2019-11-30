The Family Tree Center-Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host its 34th Annual Festival of Trees event Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-Dec. 7, at MetraPark Expo Center. This year’s theme is "Christmas Around the World."
The event features a Winter Wonderland with 35 decorated trees to be auctioned off in a live auction as well as silent auctions of baskets and wreaths.
A gala dinner and the tree auction will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The gala will begin with a champagne reception, silent auction and a holiday dinner. The live auction of trees will highlight the evening. Tickets for the gala cost $75 per person. Corporate tables are also available.
The event is The Family Tree Center’s main fundraiser, according to a press release from the center. The organization provides support and education for parents and caregivers, in order to build strong families in the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout the festival, a craft boutique will offer items from more than 70 vendors, plus many other events for people of all ages, including:
- Special viewing for nursing homes, senior centers and schools: 9-11 a.m. Friday.
- Tea in the Trees: 1-3 p.m. Friday.
- Family Fun Night: 5-8 p.m. Friday.
- Public viewing, live entertainment, Arctic Art and Playland: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.
- Brunch with Santa: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
- MSUB’s Writers Roundup: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday.
The MSUB Writers Roundup is organized annually by Sigma Tau Delta, the MSUB branch of the international English honor society. At the roundup, Montana authors will be available for discussions and book signing. As part of the event, a deluxe basket of signed books and gifts will also be raffled off.
Admission to the Festival of Trees from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday costs $3 per person or $10 per family (up to two adults), and is free for children 6 and younger. For special event ticket information, or for more detail about the festival, go to familytreecenterbillings.org/festival-of-trees. Special event tickets are also available by calling The Family Tree Center at 252-9799.