Forbid Them Not Ministries will host a benefit barbecue and art show on Saturday to provide backpacks and the full school supply lists for 50 children in Billings and the surrounding area.
The fundraiser will take place at Mazevo Coffee Roasters, located at 3911 Central Ave, Suite 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The barbecue will include pulled pork from Blues BBQ. Inside Mazevo, art by professional artists, local kids and friends of FTN will be available for purchase.
While FTN may be new to many people, the ministry has been quietly helping women, children and families in the Billings community since 2010, according to a press release from the organization. The last two years, its Backpacks for Kids program has provided backpacks and supplies to a small number of children in Yellowstone, Carbon and Custer counties. This year the list grew to include 50 children from Yellowstone and Big Horn counties.
FTN invites the public to attend this “Christmas in July BBQ and Art” fundraiser to learn more about the organization and help these children start the school year right.
For more information, go to forbidthemnot.com/loving-locally, or contact Rachel Miller by calling 208-7332, or emailing rmiller@forbidthemnot.com.