Billings children, shut out of their unheated schools since Dec. 4, were more than ready for the festivities to begin on Christmas Eve 1919.
Coal shortages resulting from a strike at the nation’s mines had kept most area schools shuttered for nearly a month.
Following its usual custom, the Babcock Theater had invited every child in the city to a free afternoon matinee showing of “Scarlet Days,” a D.W. Griffith silent picture, followed by music from the theater orchestra.
The proprietors had erected a Christmas tree in the lobby and promised that “there is a gift for every boy and girl in this city on the big tree and all you have to do is come and get it.”
Not to be outdone, the Strand Theater promised to entertain children under age 10 with a 10:30 a.m. showing of pictures from two of the biggest stars of the day — cowboy Tom Mix and comedian Charlie Chaplin.
“There’ll be candy, peanuts and apples enough for all — distributed by Santa Claus,” the Stand’s management announced.
The Salvation Army hall was decked out for a Christmas night gathering of about 300 children who might otherwise have a meager holiday. Santa gave each child a package of candy and a toy. Boxes containing warm clothing were promised to be distributed within a few days.
Adults were probably in a little less celebratory mood. Although Montana had already gone dry, federal Prohibition laws had just come into effect, and federal revenue agents were busily rounding up bootleggers and illicit stills in Billings.
No general Christmas tree celebration had been planned, probably because of the dire coal shortage that had begun on Nov. 1. But by Christmas week, the situation had eased and churches, stores, passenger trains and businesses were in full Christmas mode.
Stores extended shopping hours right up to 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, and The Billings Gazette was rife with full-page advertisements from the many department stores peppering the downtown district.
Out-of-town shoppers who had been unable to travel when the coal strike forced railroads to curtail passenger trains flocked to Billings when service was restored on Dec. 18.
The city’s poor were not neglected. Five truckloads of Christmas baskets wound through the town on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. More than 100 baskets were filled with chicken, roasts, flour, celery and canned goods as well as candy and nuts.
One special basket was delivered to the home of two small girls, daughters of a soldier who had lost a leg in World War I, a conflict that had ended just the year before. After a long rehabilitation in various hospitals he was enrolled in a government vocational program in another state and sending his allowance to his children in Billings, who were living with their grandmother.
The aftermath of the war had not been easy for many returning veterans. The federal government had set up a job service, but closed it down in the fall, leaving the work to local volunteer organizations. Efforts were made to help those disabled by war with vocational training programs.
Many Montana soldiers remained hospitalized in faraway facilities. Mollie Wall, a Montana Red Cross nurse working at the veterans’ hospital at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, found 50 Montana soldiers and sailors all but abandoned at Thanksgiving.
“In the same wards, Illinois and Iowa boys were receiving cigarettes, cigars, fruitcakes and all the good things from home,” The Billings Gazette reported. “But, strange as it may seem, nothing came for her Montana boys.”
Determined not to let the situation repeat itself at Christmas, Wall contacted all the major newspapers in the state and asked them to each contribute $25 toward a merry holiday for the Montana men. Within hours, the newspapers responded.
Back home, despite a shaky economic year across Montana, merchants were reporting a banner Christmas.
Montana 100 years ago was already in the midst of a crippling drought. It had started in the northern and central counties in 1917, but 1919 was a dry year everywhere. During the peak homestead years between 1908 and 1916, Montana experienced exceptionally wet years. That, coupled with the demands of World War I, welcomed the newcomers to a false prosperity. Crops failed across the state in 1919. In Yellowstone County, voters passed a $150,000 ($2.2 million in current terms) drought relief measure, 1,485 to 508, to help dry-land farmers buy seed grain and supplies for the coming year. The county estimated that 1,500 farmers were in need of aid. Farmers who qualified could get up to $500 in relief.
Cattle were being shipped out by the thousands because of lack of forage. The demand for horses slowed when the war ended and because farms and ranches were becoming mechanized. In Billings, the city struggled to keep up with the number of horses apparently turned loose by owners who could no longer feed them. The city sold the horses, but usually couldn’t get enough to pay the $7.50 it cost to feed and advertise each animal.
In other 1919 news, two new hospitals, St. Vincent and Deaconess, were either under construction or awaiting the arrival of materials to begin. The high school was bursting at the seams, and the school board was considering expansion. In Lodge Grass, a movie company operating out of Sheridan, Wyoming, was putting together an all-Crow cast for a new motion picture. Mary Old Coyote was cast as leading lady and Barney Old Coyote the leading man. Alphonse Childs was set to play the protagonist.
And high atop the Rims, businessman Austin North donated 60 acres of land for a new airport, one of the first in the state. A big concrete star and a wind indicator would be constructed to guide pilots on their way.
“It was only a moment ago that an airplane was a rarity,” The Gazette said. “It will be only a moment before airplanes will be as common as automobiles are now, and by means of them mail, passengers and express will be moved at almost unbelievable rapidity.”