Christmas tree recycling available in Yellowstone County

Christmas tree recycling will kick off in Yellowstone County on Saturday morning, Dec. 26, and continue through Thursday, Jan. 21.
The annual program is a popular joint project of Bright n’ Beautiful, the City of Billings, Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel and local business partners.
Individuals may drop off unbagged and undecorated, at one of nine locations. The trees will be transported to Rocky Mountain Compost for grinding into rich pine mulch to be used in creating playgrounds, refreshing trails, even creating bedding for animals at ZooMontana, Montana Audubon Center and other natural settings around the county.
Billings Solid Waste and Republic Services will collect and haul trees from these drop-off locations:
In Billings:
- ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road.
- Schnitzer Steel, 1100 Sixth Ave. N.
- Hanser’s Automotive, 430 S. Billings Blvd.
- Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley Lane.
- Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Road.
Other area locations are:
- Laurel: Thompson Park, East Sixth Street and First Avenue.
- Lockwood: Lockwood School, 1932 US Highway 87 E.
- Shepherd: Shepherd High School, 7842 Shepherd Road.
- Huntley: United Methodist Church, 149 Peritse Ave.