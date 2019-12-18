The Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 26, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
In a press release, organizers encouraged families to drop off their un-bagged and undecorated trees at one of nine locations. The collected trees are then transported to Rocky Mountain Compost for grinding into rich pine mulch to be used in creating bedding for animals and freshening up trails at ZooMontana, Montana Audubon Center and other places around the county.
In Billings, Christmas trees may be dropped off at:
- ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road.
- Schnitzer Steel, 1100 Sixth Ave. N.
- Hanser’s Automotive, 430 S. Billings Blvd.
- Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley Lane.
- Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Road.
Other area drop-off locations are:
- Laurel: Thomson Park parking lot, East Sixth Street and First Avenue.
- Lockwood: Middle school parking lot, 1932 U.S. Highway 87E.
- Shepherd: High school parking lot, 7842 Shepherd Road.
- Huntley: United Methodist Church parking lot, 149 Peritse Ave.
The program is a joint project of Bright n’ Beautiful, the City of Billings, Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel, with partners ZooMontana, Republic Services, Rocky Mountain Compost, Schnitzer Steel and Hanser’s Automotive.