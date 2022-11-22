Christmas trees aid men in their recovery from addiction

Six men worked together in a corner parking lot on a sunny Monday morning. Even though many would classify their work as mundane, the group reveled and smiled moving quickly to unload pine trees from a flatbed trailer.

Within five minutes they had finished, pine needles stuck to their clothes, as is expected when working with Christmas trees, and then they moved on to setting up the tree lot.

Christmas tree lots pop up across the country during the holiday season, but the one at 24th and Lewis in Billings is unique to those working it.

That's because the men are residents of the Adult and Teen Challenge, a non-profit addiction recovery program for men in Billings. The challenge is a year-long residential addiction program. Organizers describe it as a faith-based recovery program that helps residents not only recover from addiction but build skills to get back on their feet once the residency is over.

The tree lot is a fundraiser.

Christopher Greer, a recovery coach at Adult and Teen Challenge and former addict himself, said the program includes residential recovery, vocational training, outreach and behavioral health services.

Kalen Study is a recovering heroin addict and resident. He was one of the six men gleefully unloading trees. After arriving June 20th, he credits the program with saving his life. Study said the lot gives him something to do and a way to reintegrate into the community—a crucial part of recovery.

It is not about Christmas trees for these men, it is about healing, according to Greer.

“It helps put hope within reach, back into the hearts of these men, and shows other addicts that recovery is possible,” Greer said.

And he would know, the men running the program understand the struggle current residents go through, because they are all former addicts themselves. They graduated the program and began using their experiences to help the next group of men work through addiction.

Randall Wilber, director of Adult and Teen Challenge of Billings, brought the program here from Oklahoma in 2020.

Once residents complete the yearlong program, they have the opportunity to start an internship that builds into becoming a recovery coach. Greer achieved this as well as Ryne Strouth, the other recovery coach helping set up the lot.

The lot is attended to seven days a week and the residents work on a rotating schedule.

No one is turned away for not being able to pay for recovery, Wilber said, making the Christmas tree sales not only a crucial part of recovery, but also a crucial part of sustaining the organization. The proceeds from the Christmas trees are also given to other charities in need, and the organization has other fundraisers it hosts during the year like bowling nights and an annual gala.

“We do not turn anyone who seeks our help away,” Wilbur said. “The fundraisers such as the Christmas Tree farm allow us to provide care for anyone regardless of their situation. All they have to do is apply.”

The challenge includes behavioral health classes, bible studies, and a strict daily schedule, which is said to aid in recovery. According to Greer, so far the program has achieved an 85% recovery rate.