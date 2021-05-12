City and county granted a restraining order against Heights water board

A move by the Billings Heights water district board to delay seating newly elected board members may have to be resolved in court.
Yellowstone County District Court has issued a temporary restraining order against the water district board due to its intention during its meeting Wednesday night to delay seating the winners of the board election from earlier this month.
The order also stops the water board from making appointments to fill two seats reserved for the city and county. County commissioners and city council have both made appointments to the two seats, which the water district board has refused to recognize.
The order was issued by Judge Michael G. Moses. The two sides will now appear in District Court on May 27 to make their arguments.
The request for the restraining order was filed by the City of Billings and Yellowstone County. City attorney Gina Dahl and chief deputy county attorney Jeana Lervick addressed the issue in the request they filed for the temporary restraining order.
The city and the county "have allowed the water board to conduct its business without interference," they wrote. "However, when it became clear that the water district has no intention of following the proper and valid election results, and further has attempted to prevent the city and county from maintaining a statutory presence on the board, it became necessary for the present action."
It's an unusual move by the city and county.
"The Heights water district is not part of the city or the county, but we have attempted to guide them to the right process over the last few months," Lervick said. "Unfortunately, the former water board is refusing to follow law or reason, and County Attorney (Scott) Twito will not stand by and watch our election process be abused. The city and county have filed the temporary restraining order today with the hope that we can prevent any permanent harm from being done by the former water board members."
Newcomers Ming Cabrera, Laura Drager, and Dennis Cook were the top vote-getters, beating out water district board incumbents Roger Ostermiller, Donna Dinsmore and Steve Blood.
The seven-person water district board is comprised of five elected members and two appointed members, one made by the City of Billings and the other by Yellowstone County.
Last summer, county commissioners appointed Pam Ellis to the board, and in February Billings City Council appointed Jeff Engel.
However, the water district board declined to seat Engel during its February meeting. Wynn Pippin, who was board director at the time, said the district wasn't sure the city had the authority to appoint, and that the board needed clarification on when the seat's term actually ends.
A month later, board members told Ellis she no longer had a seat, although she had been participating on the board since August. Officials used the same reasoning opposing Ellis' appointment as they had with Engel's.
Ellis, notably, was part of group that had been vocal about the way the board conducted its meetings, arguing it was not following Montana's open meetings laws.
Pippin, the board's longtime director resigned last month, the latest in a string of resignations from the board. By the time last week's election took place, only four members of the seven-person board remained.
All of it has generated considerable attention for the water district.
Last week's vote was the first contested election for the Yellowstone County Water District of the Billings Heights, which has existed in some form since the mid-1950s. In the past, vacancies on the district board had been filled by appointment. When a seat came up for election, no candidate ever filed to run for it.
This year, for the first time, seven candidates filed to run for the three open seats, including the incumbents who had earlier been appointed to the board.
The rush of candidates reflected discontent within the business, real estate and development communities in the Heights. A group of residents and business owners had complained about the opaque way the water district conducts business and the extra fees it charges for development. They argued it was stifling business development and economic growth in the Heights.