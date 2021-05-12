City and county granted a restraining order against Heights water board

However, the water district board declined to seat Engel during its February meeting. Wynn Pippin, who was board director at the time, said the district wasn't sure the city had the authority to appoint, and that the board needed clarification on when the seat's term actually ends.

A month later, board members told Ellis she no longer had a seat, although she had been participating on the board since August. Officials used the same reasoning opposing Ellis' appointment as they had with Engel's.

Ellis, notably, was part of group that had been vocal about the way the board conducted its meetings, arguing it was not following Montana's open meetings laws.

Pippin, the board's longtime director resigned last month, the latest in a string of resignations from the board. By the time last week's election took place, only four members of the seven-person board remained.

All of it has generated considerable attention for the water district.

Last week's vote was the first contested election for the Yellowstone County Water District of the Billings Heights, which has existed in some form since the mid-1950s. In the past, vacancies on the district board had been filled by appointment. When a seat came up for election, no candidate ever filed to run for it.