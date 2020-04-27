City announces updates about parking, bus fares

The City of Billings recently announced updates on downtown parking, as well as MET Transit bus fares.
In an email, the city said parking enforcement will resume downtown on May 4.
Also, the Park Three parking garage will re-open to the public on May 4.
The Park Two parking garage will re-open to public parking on May 11.
Additionally, the city announced the MET Transit system will continue to offer fare-free bus service through May 31.
