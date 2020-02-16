You are the owner of this article.
City Brew replaces Starbucks at DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Billings
A City Brew is coming to the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

City Brew Coffee will take over the spot once occupied by Starbucks Coffee on the ground floor of the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel next month in downtown Billings. 

The store will open March 11, becoming the 10th City Brew location in Billings and will create roughly 25 jobs. The coffee chain also has a store on 27th Street North, across the street from Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. 

"We are excited to bring our newest store to the DoubleTree Hotel, which will be a wonderful home for us," Chrissy O'Malley, director of retail store operations for City Brew Coffee, said in a statement.

The coffee chain, which was founded in Billings in 1998, will have 27 locations spread across three states when the DoubleTree store opens; 20 locations in Montana, five in Wyoming and two in North Dakota. 

City Brew also offers its "Coffee for a Cause" program, a 10% discount to all first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, doctors, nurses, EMTs and tow truck drivers.

