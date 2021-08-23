City bumps up storm water and arterial road fee assessments

The fees collected by the city for building and maintaining Billings' busiest roads and repairing its storm water drainage system will jump about 3% this year, but not everyone will see the increase.

Billings City Council unanimously approved a 3.1% increase to the arterial road fees, a city-wide assessment on every property owner in Billings; the average homeowner right now pays $52.42 a month.

The city increases assessments on a regular basis to keep pace with inflation in the construction market. But this year, increases will look different for different property owners as the city ties the assessments to its new zoning code.

What that means in practice is that residents who own homes and live on properties 7,000 square feet or less in Billings' three new main neighborhood zones — N1, N2 and N3 — will see their assessments decrease. The average for these properties owners will drop from $66.08 to $39.20 a month.

Properties in the NX2 zones — generally apartment complexes — will see their rates increase in drastically different ways.