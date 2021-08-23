City bumps up storm water and arterial road fee assessments

The fees collected by the city for building and maintaining Billings' busiest roads and repairing its storm water drainage system will jump about 3% this year, but not everyone will see the increase.
Billings City Council unanimously approved a 3.1% increase to the arterial road fees, a city-wide assessment on every property owner in Billings; the average homeowner right now pays $52.42 a month.
The city increases assessments on a regular basis to keep pace with inflation in the construction market. But this year, increases will look different for different property owners as the city ties the assessments to its new zoning code.
What that means in practice is that residents who own homes and live on properties 7,000 square feet or less in Billings' three new main neighborhood zones — N1, N2 and N3 — will see their assessments decrease. The average for these properties owners will drop from $66.08 to $39.20 a month.
Properties in the NX2 zones — generally apartment complexes — will see their rates increase in drastically different ways.
Smaller properties at the 7,000 square-foot level will see their rates go up roughly $11 from $66.08 to $77.56 a month. Those massive properties at the 60,000 square-foot level will see rates jump from $90.62 to $664.80 a month.
The 3.1% increase will generate an additional $130,000 for city roads, bringing the total collected to $4.5 million.
Changes to the storm water drainage will follow a similar pattern. Council approved a 3.9% increase on a 9-3 vote. Council members opposed were Frank Ewalt, Roy Neese and Pam Purninton.
Earlier in the evening Ewalt had proposed the city raise storm water rates by 3.9% evenly across the board for property owners, but city ordinance stipulates rate increases have to follow zoning code.
Similar to the arterial road assessment, the fees collected for the storm water system will look different for different property owners.
Most dramatically, property at 210,000 square feet in the P1 and P2 zones — areas that include primarily parks, schools and churches — will see a sharp decrease, dropping from $1,014.30 to $608.90.
For home owners, properties rated at 7,000 square feet or less in the N1, N2 and N3 neighborhood zones will see their assessments decrease from an average of $58.38 to $38.43.
Properties like apartment complexes in the NX2 zones will see rates increase. Smaller properties at the 7,000 square-foot level will see their rates go up roughly $11 from $58.38 to $69.93 a month. Those properties at the 60,000 square-foot level will see rates climb from $500.40 to $599.40 a month.
The 3.9% increase will generate an additional $181,000 for the storm water system, bringing the total collected to $4.6 million.