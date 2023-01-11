City College at MSU Billings hosts Women in Automotive workshop

City College at Montana State University Billings is hosting a Women in Automotive workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Tech Building.

This free workshop will allow participants to learn about basic car repair and maintenance of oil, coolant and brake condition, and how to change a tire and measure tire pressure. The workshops are led by Kat Pfau, automotive instructor at City College at MSUB.

“Cars are a part of our everyday lives, and it is important to know the basics of your vehicle,” Pfau said. “I want to provide a safe atmosphere where women can ask questions about their car and not feel embarrassed. At the end of the class, my hope is that every participant will feel more empowered and more knowledgeable about their vehicles.”

Additional workshops will be held on March 4 and April 29. Each workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Women completing the workshops only need to attend one within the series.

This program is funded through the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education as part of a Nontraditional Occupations Perkins Grant. This grant targets individuals in career fields that are considered nontraditional for their gender.

Register through the City College Workforce Development webpage.