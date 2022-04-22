City College at MSUB's paramedic program gets reaccredited

City College at Montana State University Billings paramedic program was recently reaccredited by the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions.

Program accreditations are important since it assures current and prospective students, along with employers, that City College offers quality programs that uphold the highest level of academic and industry standards. This program accreditation is no different, and graduates of the paramedic program enjoy a 100 percent pass rate and a 100 percent job placement rate as a result.

Sectors students are commonly recruited for upon program completion are ambulance services, fire departments, and helicopter services. This program prepares students for successful careers in all areas by requiring 900 hours of lab and classroom activity, which exposes them to real-world and hypothetical situations. Students must also complete an additional 900 hours of field work, which develop skills needed to perform under pressure.

Student field work placements depend on their individual career goals. The program has sent students to Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington, North Dakota, Texas, and California for field work.

Nick Anderson, a former program graduate, shares that the paramedic program gave him a springboard into his career as a firefighter/paramedic for the City of Billings Fire Department. Anderson adds, "The program is intense and requires much effort, but is extremely rewarding. The instructors and preceptors for the program are hardworking, experienced, and talented, and helped me overcome challenges and obstacles I faced. Many have become my co-workers and great friends."

For more information about the paramedic program at City College at MSU Billings, visit the program website or contact Chad Landon, paramedic program director at chad.landon@msubillings.edu.

