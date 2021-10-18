City considers new map that allows for wider access to recreational pot in Billings

It's low and slow for Billings city leaders as they look at regulating the number of recreational marijuana dispensaries that set up shop in town and their potential growth.

City staff had considered recommending that Billings City Council adopt a cap of 12 business licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries wanting to set up. Council members talked at length about the optimal number for a cap, with many suggesting eight would be a better figure.

"I absolutely support the lower number," said council member Shaun Brown.

Staff are planning to present to council members their first draft of the city's ordinance regulating recreational marijuana at their next meeting on Monday. For it to be adopted, the draft ordinance has to receive a second reading a month later. If council members vote to approve it at that point, the ordinance would go into effect 30 days later, which be late December.

Also a point of debate for council was whether it should adopt regulations requiring that recreational marijuana sold in Billings have a lower potency than what the state requires. Most council members shot the idea down.