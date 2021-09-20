City continues to refine proposed recreational pot regulations

Billings will consider placing a cap on the number of recreational marijuana business licenses it issues and will look into setting up some kind of lottery system to issue them.

City staff are preparing draft regulations, zoning and proposed ordinances for City Council to approve as Billings prepares for the statewide legalization of adult-use marijuana on Jan. 1.

State law breaks down the recreational marijuana industry into seven categories, from storefront sales to cultivation to distribution. All will be legal in Billings at the start of the year with the exception of the storefronts.

In November, residents will vote on whether to allow retail marijuana dispensaries to open and operate within city limits. Should voters approve, city officials want to be ready with clearly defined regulations in place.

Monday night, City Council focused its discussion primarily on regulating the number of pot businesses and looking at how best to issue licenses. Council members liked the idea of a lottery system as it would eliminate the appearance of favoritism.

In order to be placed in the lottery, a business would be required to go through the city's licensing process to ensure it qualifies under state and local law to sell recreational marijuana.