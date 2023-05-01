After an initial attempt to notify the successful members of a class action lawsuit against the City of Billings went badly, the parties have settled on a plan for a do-over.

The case has dragged on in the courts for nearly five years, reaching a settlement in March with the city agreeing to pay $3.6 million to the class. The dispute was over the claim by class members that the city had illegally collected a utility fee for decades. As part of the settlement, a judge ordered a permanent injunction barring the city from ever charging the fee again.

Of the $3.6 million awarded, as much as $925,000 will go to plaintiff attorneys' fees, and $130,000 will go to a private court administrator to notify class members. That leaves just over $2.5 million to be split by the 35,000 or so class members, about $70 each.

But, most of the notices sent to class members informing them of their options were sent to the wrong people. As a remedy, the private administrator – at its own expense – is resending the postcards, this time color-coded to help clarify class member options.

That initial remedy, however, also contained an error. In a section of the notice labeled “Important Additional Information,” an incorrect email address was listed that class members could use to contact class counsel.

Fixing the mailing error is estimated to cost “in excess of $18,000,” according to court records.

Two different postcards will now be mailed, a blue card for “current customer class members” and a cherry-colored card for “excluded current customers.”

Current customer class members are those who paid the franchise fees between Feb. 2, 2015 and June 30, 2018, and are still customers of the city’s public works department. Current qualifying customers would get a one-time credit on their utility bill.

Excluded current members are those who are current Billings public works customers who didn’t establish service until after June 30, 2018. Excluded current customers will not receive a rebate but can file a claim before Aug. 31.

In the lawsuit, claims were made that the city over decades collected more than $50 million in what plaintiff’s alleged were illegal fees. After being sued in early 2018, the city stopped collecting the fees.

Ironically, because the settlement is being paid for by taxpayers, members of the class are essentially paying for their own rebate.

