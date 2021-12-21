City Council, civic groups remember deceased homeless, raise awareness

A crowd of about 75 people gathered on the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn on Tuesday in recognition of the 28th Annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

Healthcare for the Homeless, a service of RiverStone Health, hosted the event to raise awareness for those who have lived without stable housing as well as to remember those who have died while homeless.

“This vigil is rather poignant for us because we’ve lost many friends this last year due to conditions related to homelessness,” said Crystal Friedrich, RN and program manager for Healthcare for the Homeless.

People prayed, performed songs, and spoke to the problem of homelessness in Billings. Organizers also distributed candles and one contributor offered a purifying “smudging” ceremony, where attendees could rid themselves of negativity with incense.

“I lost one of my homeboys, and he was homeless,” said resident Rorendo Grendahl. Two years ago, the two parted ways for the night and said they would meet the next day, but Grendahl’s best friend passed during the night, he said. “It hurts me so much and when I look at these people, I shed a tear and give my love to them.”