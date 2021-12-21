City Council, civic groups remember deceased homeless, raise awareness

A crowd of about 75 people gathered on the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn on Tuesday in recognition of the 28th Annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.
Healthcare for the Homeless, a service of RiverStone Health, hosted the event to raise awareness for those who have lived without stable housing as well as to remember those who have died while homeless.
“This vigil is rather poignant for us because we’ve lost many friends this last year due to conditions related to homelessness,” said Crystal Friedrich, RN and program manager for Healthcare for the Homeless.
People prayed, performed songs, and spoke to the problem of homelessness in Billings. Organizers also distributed candles and one contributor offered a purifying “smudging” ceremony, where attendees could rid themselves of negativity with incense.
“I lost one of my homeboys, and he was homeless,” said resident Rorendo Grendahl. Two years ago, the two parted ways for the night and said they would meet the next day, but Grendahl’s best friend passed during the night, he said. “It hurts me so much and when I look at these people, I shed a tear and give my love to them.”
Similar gatherings are held in cities across the country on the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year for those living on the streets, in shelters or doubled up with friends or family.
Several people spoke including representatives of the city council, the Mental Health Center, Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center and RiverStone Health.
“Something is not right here, and I’m really proud of Billings for working on it…even if it’s just a greet and a hand shake,” said Carmen Gonzalez who works with the Mental Health Center.
City council member Penny Ronning spoke about the city recognizing the date as Homeless Persons' Memorial Day in Billings, reading from a statement that was also signed by Mayor Bill Cole. “The city of Billings desires to identify the problem of homelessness as a significant community concern,” she said. “The cause of ending homeless is kept urgent as is the city’s collective commitment to preventing such deaths in the future.”
Resident Darrell Lamere attended because he believes it is his civic duty to attend such events, and he has attended a couple of homeless memorial days in the past. “There are resources that are out there. Some of this stuff is caused by mental illness and drug addiction. It sounds kind of cold but I think some of them don’t want the help, and that’s unfortunate," adding that he tries to put himself in people's shoes. “It’s easier said than done,” he said about solving homelessness in Billings.