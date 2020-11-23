City council continues its quest to update its zoning code

Much of the focus has been on updated code that dictates where bars and casinos can be built. The new code broadly stipulates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.

Drinking establishments and casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.

The new code changes how the 600- and 350-feet requirements are measured. Currently, the distance is measured from property line to property line. Under the new code, the distance would be measured from the front door of the bar or casino to the property line of the park, church, school or neighborhood.

Along with the redefinition, the new code also restricts the city from giving bars and casinos waivers to the distance requirement.