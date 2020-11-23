City council continues its quest to update its zoning code

With Thanksgiving days away and new COVID-19 case numbers hovering at near record levels in Yellowstone County, Billings' mayor implored residents to be safe if they plan to gather over the holiday.
To make his point, Mayor Bill Cole held up a sign at Monday night's city council meeting with the number of deaths related to COVID-19 that have occurred in Billings since the pandemic began.
The 113 people who have died each represent families who will have an empty spot at their Thanksgiving table this year, Cole said.
"Let's do what we can to protect each other," he said.
Much of the meeting was dominated by discussion of Project Re:Code, a complete rewriting of the city's zoning codes. City planners, along with a steering committee of two dozen public officials, business owners, developers and residents spent the last three years updating and overhauling the code.
Council members have been reviewing the newly redrawn code over the last month, taking public comment and asking questions of city staff about specific regulations new to the code.
Much of the focus has been on updated code that dictates where bars and casinos can be built. The new code broadly stipulates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.
Drinking establishments and casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.
The new code changes how the 600- and 350-feet requirements are measured. Currently, the distance is measured from property line to property line. Under the new code, the distance would be measured from the front door of the bar or casino to the property line of the park, church, school or neighborhood.
Along with the redefinition, the new code also restricts the city from giving bars and casinos waivers to the distance requirement.
A handful of casino owners who called into Monday night's meeting told council members they felt like they were being singled out and expressed concerned that if their business burned down they would have no commercially viable location to which they could relocate.
Some council members and members of the steering committee expressed frustration that some of the city's casino owners waited until now to weigh in. The Project Re:Code group has been working on drafting the code for almost three years with public meetings all along the process, including a series of seven public hearings held before the city's planning commission over the summer and fall.
Public comment on Project Re:Code remains open until Dec. 14 and the city council is encouraging those with specific questions or concerns about the new draft code to contact the city.
The council will continue its discussion of the code at next month's meeting.
