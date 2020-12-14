City Council continues zoning code update discussions

Discussion of Billings' wholesale zoning code update that's been three years in the making stretched well into the night on Monday.
A decision by the Billings City Council to approve the first reading of the new code had not happened by press time, lengthening a process that started when the city's planning commission brought the draft code to council in November.
For more than a month, council members have asked, sometimes in granular detail, about the changes proposed in the new codes.
All of it has been reconfigured under the moniker Project Re:Code, which is a complete rewriting of the city's zoning codes. City planners, along with a steering committee of two dozen public officials, business owners, developers and residents spent the last three years updating and overhauling the code.
The group held public meetings throughout the three-year process, including a series of seven public hearings held before the city's planning commission over the summer and fall.
Hoping to ensure residents would then have ample opportunity to comment on the massive document, the council opened public comment on the draft code at its Nov. 23 meeting and left it open until Monday's meeting.
Much of the public comment focused on how the new draft code regulates the location of bars, casinos and taverns. The new code broadly stipulates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.
Drinking establishments and casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.
The draft code allows for those existing businesses to stay as long as they're not destroyed, abandoned for six months or closed for a year. If the bar or casino gets destroyed by accident or disaster, it can't be rebuilt as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.
The same is true if the building is closed for a year or abandoned for six months. The building can't be reopened as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.
The sticking point for some council members and casino and tavern owners is that the new code eliminates giving new bars and casinos waivers to that requirement.
Grand Avenue is used by city staff as the example for tightening up the code. From 9th Street West to 54th Street West, Grand Avenue has 22 bars or casinos; under the new code only five of those establishments would be in compliance with the new requirements.
