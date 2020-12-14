City Council continues zoning code update discussions

Much of the public comment focused on how the new draft code regulates the location of bars, casinos and taverns. The new code broadly stipulates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.

Drinking establishments and casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.

The draft code allows for those existing businesses to stay as long as they're not destroyed, abandoned for six months or closed for a year. If the bar or casino gets destroyed by accident or disaster, it can't be rebuilt as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.

The same is true if the building is closed for a year or abandoned for six months. The building can't be reopened as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.

The sticking point for some council members and casino and tavern owners is that the new code eliminates giving new bars and casinos waivers to that requirement.

Grand Avenue is used by city staff as the example for tightening up the code. From 9th Street West to 54th Street West, Grand Avenue has 22 bars or casinos; under the new code only five of those establishments would be in compliance with the new requirements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.