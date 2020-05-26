City ends development agreement with owner of Stillwater Building

A tax increment financing district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The hope is that the renewal projects lift property values in the district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.

The building's use became a sticking point as the two sides worked to hammer out their agreement. The DBA required that at least 50% of the Stillwater Building be private, which requires the owners to pay property tax on the building. Currently, Yellowstone County's administration offices occupy one floor of the building. WC Commerical worked last year to sell three more floors to Billings as its new City Hall and Municipal Court.

Having the city occupy three floors of the building, and the county using the other floor, would have meant that 80% of the building would be public property and, under state law, would have been exempt from property tax.