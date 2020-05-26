City ends development agreement with owner of Stillwater Building

The development agreement between Billings' Downtown Business Alliance and the owner of the Stillwater Building was terminated by City Council Tuesday night.
The agreement between the two groups started more than three years ago with the purpose of exploring ways that WC Commercial, the owner of the 5-floor Stillwater Building, could use the property to improve downtown.
The Stillwater was the old James F. Battin Federal Courthouse and was sold off as surplus federal property almost a decade ago, stuffed with asbestos. It was initially purchased, in an odd turn, by a tire company, which never used the building and later defaulted on it. It was then bought up by WC Commercial.
After the purchase, WC Commercial applied for $1.5 million in tax increment financing to help develop the building. With the development, the Stillwater's property value would rise and tax dollars would flow back into the downtown TIF district.
The Downtown Business Alliance, which is overseen by city council, is the steward of the tax increment financing district funds collected from downtown businesses.
A tax increment financing district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The hope is that the renewal projects lift property values in the district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.
The building's use became a sticking point as the two sides worked to hammer out their agreement. The DBA required that at least 50% of the Stillwater Building be private, which requires the owners to pay property tax on the building. Currently, Yellowstone County's administration offices occupy one floor of the building. WC Commerical worked last year to sell three more floors to Billings as its new City Hall and Municipal Court.
Having the city occupy three floors of the building, and the county using the other floor, would have meant that 80% of the building would be public property and, under state law, would have been exempt from property tax.
That would have violated the development agreement WC Commercial had with the DBA. The two sides have attempted to bridge the impasse and craft a new agreement but over the last few months they made no progress, said Chris Kukulski, the city administrator and Katie Easton, CEO of the DBA.
"We've not been able to come to an agreement," Kukulski said. "We need to move on."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.