City is offering daily extras garbage collection week after Christmas

Billings' Solid Waste Division will offer a daily “extras” garbage collection service this holiday season for one week.

During the service week of Dec. 26, residents can set out their extra Christmas garbage that does not fit in the black cart on the regular garbage day to be collected.

Solid Waste requires that residents bag or box your “extras” and set them out before 7 a.m.

On Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd garbage collection through the city will happen on schedule and the Billings Landfill will be open but city offices will be closed in observance of Christmas

If Thursday is your regular garbage day, please set extras out on the Thursday following Christmas and not Monday.

The regular monthly collection of extras will resume on Monday Jan. 2.

The city's Solid Waste team has said it will do its best to get to as many locations as possible. Depending on the amount of extras, crews may not get to everyone on time. If your extras are not collected on your regular garbage day, please contact Solid Waste and leave them out until crews are able to collect them.

For questions call Solid Waste at 406-657-8285 or email at hodsonm@billingsmt.gov.