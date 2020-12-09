City land near Amend Park eyed for high school sports stadium

After MetraPark officials shot down the idea of partnering with Billings Public Schools for an athletic stadium, officials are now exploring the idea of building a new stadium on Billings' South Side.

The plans are in their early stages, something that Mike Mayott, who leads the Amend Park Development Council and sits on the of boards for both MetraPark and the South Billings Urban Renewal Association, says repeatedly.

But a proposal to partner with Billings schools to build an athletic stadium on city-owned land adjacent to Amend Park will be floated during the next meeting of the urban renewal group.

Mayott pointed to nearby restaurants and hotels that could help accommodate crowds, and said that plans already call for building better recreation facilities.

Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham agreed the talks are "extremely early," but said the district wants to explore the idea.

"We're actively looking to improve all facilities, and looking for partnerships to reduce the costs to our taxpayers," he said.

Two larger, early questions stand out; how does the property fit in with school district plans, and how would a financial relationship work?

