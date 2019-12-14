The process that began nearly six years ago to examine space needs for the city of Billings and possibly land for a new city hall may finally be coming to an end.
The remodeled Stillwater Building, which houses the Yellowstone County administrative offices, and was in a previous life the James F. Battin Federal Building, is the top pick to become the city's new home.
The building would house city hall, the police department, Municipal Court and city departments like planning, public works and finance. In all, the city received six bids for the project.
On Monday, city council will vote on whether to authorize the city to enter negotiations with WC Commercial, owner of the Stillwater building. On the table are options to lease the space, to lease it with the intent to own or to buy the space outright. Each option carries a multi-million dollar price tag.
Right now if the city chooses to buy the Stillwater space, it would own four floors of the five-story building, an arrangement similar to buying a condo in an apartment building.
In WC Commerical's bid, the price for buying the four floors is $27.7 million. To lease the same space for 30 years would cost the city $56 million.
Part of what made the Stillwater Building attractive to the city was its location, the accessible parking and a secure underground parking garage that could accommodate law enforcement needs, like the transfer of people in custody, said Kevin Iffland, assistant city manager.
Iffland was part of the selection committee that reviewed the bids. Also on the committee wwere city administrator Chris Kukulski; council members Dick Clark, Mike Yakawich and Roy Neese; city finance director Andy Zoeller and interim facilities manager Mark Balter; and local architect Randy Hafer.
If the city ends up finding a new home and moving, Iffland said city staff would likely recommend to the council that it put the old city hall and municipal court space up for sale and use any proceeds it earns to finance the new city hall.
Whatever happens, the city wouldn't be able to lease or buy space for a new city hall until it comes up with a way to fund it. Currently, the council is weighing whether to seek a public safety mill levy from voters next year, and the inclusion of a new city hall has been part of that discussion.
WC Commercial bought the Stillwater in 2017 for $3.2 million after its previous owner Kona Corp. was unable to make its payments on the building. Since then, WC Commercial has removed asbestos from the structure and remodeled portions of the building for office space. Its tax value is currently appraised at $8.02 million.
The five other bids received by the city all included varying plans and concepts for a potential city hall. The terms and costs for undertaking the projects were kept sealed until the selection committee made its choice. As a result, the costs associated with moving the city into the Stillwater are public but the price tags on the other five bids are still sealed.
The five other groups that bid were NAI Business Properties, Collaborative Design Architects, Miller Trois, Fagg Family Properties LLC and The Boyer Co., out of Salt Lake City, Utah.
NAI proposed building a new city hall on the site of the old Empire Steel fabrication facility across from North Park. The Fagg Family proposed constructing something on its property, which currently includes Granite Tower and the old St. Francis Middle School. The city's planning office is currently housed in the Miller Trois building; the owners proposed bringing the rest of the city offices there.