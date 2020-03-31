City modifies public parking downtown

To prohibit the transmission of COVID-19, the City of Billings has modified some parking services.

Effective April 1, attendant booths will not be staffed at Park 2, located at 2651 First Ave. N., and Park 3, located at 210 N. 27th St. Until further notice, hourly parking is not available in those areas. Monthly parking will continue to operate as usual.

Anyone with questions about public parking downtown may call 657-8412.

In a press release, city officials said the modifications are to ensure best practices of social distancing for the public and city staff.

