City modifies services and hours of operation

To prohibit the transmission of COVID-19, the City of Billings has modified some services and hours of operation. The modifications are to ensure best practices of social distancing, according to a press release from the city.

In a press release on Wednesday, the city announced the following, effective immediately and until further notice:

City Hall operates 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is closed Fridays.

Billings Police Department's front window services are offered 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

All fire stations and the City/County 9-1-1 Center are closed to the public.

Mountview Cemetery will be conduct only direct burials. No graveside services are allowed. For assistance, call the cemetery at 657-8299.

All building and picnic shelter rentals, park use permits, and Parks and Recreation offices are closed.

Starting Monday, March 23, Community Development offices will be closed to the public.

City Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Divisions remain open to the public. City parking facilities will continue to operate with normal business hours, and Municipal Courts will continue to operate as scheduled.

