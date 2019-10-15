Before the city can clear the roadway of fallen rock on Laredo Place — where a rock slide last month wrecked a home and scattered large boulders across the street — it will have to deal with one and possibly two boulders still attached to the cliff face on the Rims.
Two boulders above Laredo appear to be precariously attached to the Rims; one for sure will have to be dealt with, said David Mumford, director of public works. Crews are concerned that the work required to break up and remove the rocks on the roadway could dislodge one of those hanging boulders.
"We're worried about vibrations," Mumford said.
The rock slide happened on Sept. 21 and Laredo has been blocked by rock ever since, leaving residents on the street only one outlet.
"That is our purpose and function," said city administrator Chris Kukulski. "To get the right of way cleared up."
To expedite clearing the road, the city council on Monday night voted unanimously to pass an emergency resolution waiving the requirement for advertising and competitive bidding for the work. The move will shorten the process from months to weeks and give Kukulski signing authority of up to $200,000 for the work contract.
The city has received one bid so far and is waiting for a second company to come in with another. Given the unique nature of the Rims and the sandstone of which their composed, the city has required that the companies placing a bid visit the site and examine the rock face.
Currently, the city is looking at pinning one of the two boulders to the cliff face, work that will cost roughly $50,000. Mumford explained to the council that other boulders along the Rims' cliff face have been pinned in the past, some as long as 45 years ago.
"It is a stable way of dealing with it," he said.
David Sutton, whose house on Laredo is adjacent to the one struck by the falling boulder last month, spoke to the council Monday night and asked that the city knock down rather than pin the boulder that's still hanging above the neighborhood.
The city is reluctant to dislodge either of the boulders still attached to the Rims because it would have no way to control its fall or protect the homes below it.