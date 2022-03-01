City of Billings settles longevity pay dispute with police officers group after 13 years

The City of Billings and a group of police officers have settled a 2009 lawsuit that sought millions of dollars in back pay from the city over what officers argued was a miscalculation in longevity pay.

The settlement, approved last month by Yellowstone County District Court Judge Rod Souza and made public this week, ended the lawsuit with an agreement that the city would contribute $28,500 to the Billings Police Protective Association, a non-profit public service organization devoted to supporting Billings police officers.

After a series of lower court rulings, "both sides agreed it made the most sense to end the litigation by having the city pay an amount similar to what it would have to pay its own lawyers to finish the litigation," Victoria Hill, the city's press information officer, said in a statement.

The class action lawsuit, Watters v. City of Billings, was brought against the city after a group of officers argued the city had miscalculated the amount of longevity pay it owed officers on the force. It involved 142 active or retired officers of the Billings Police Department.

Officers argued in court that the longevity formula went into effect on their hire date, making them immediately eligible for credit for one year of service. The city asserted that years of service meant completed years.

The case wound its way through lower courts to the state Supreme Court twice in the 13 years it was active.

Initially a district court ruling in 2016 ordered the city to pay $2.7 million in back pay and wages, penalties, attorneys’ fees and other costs stemming from the lawsuit.

The state Supreme Court overturned that ruling in 2017, saying the contract language was ambiguous and the lower court needed to consider the intent of those negotiating the agreement.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled again in the city's favor, affirming a lower court ruling that officers weren’t entitled to longevity pay until they’d completed a full year on the job.

Those two ruling reduced dramatically the amount the police officers group could petition from the city. In the end, the two sides settled on the $28,500 gift.

