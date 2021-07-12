City of Billings will buy Stillwater Building for $17.1M

Billings will buy the Stillwater Building downtown for $17.1 million and begin the process of building it out to be the new home for the city's law and justice center and city hall.

Billings City Council voted 10-1 Monday night to accept the buy/sell agreement with building owner WC Commercial and move to the next phase of acquiring the building.

"Looking at the whole of what the city needs ... this meets those needs," said council member Roy Neese.

Council member Penny Ronning cast the lone no-vote, explaining that she loves the building but was disappointed with the process used by the city to vet the facility and negotiate to buy it.

"I don't think it's been good government the way this has worked," she said.

She wanted more opportunities for the public to comment on the process and the decision, and she wanted to hear from the public how they thought the city should spend the money it will be using to buy the Stillwater.