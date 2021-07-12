City of Billings will buy Stillwater Building for $17.1M

Billings will buy the Stillwater Building downtown for $17.1 million and begin the process of building it out to be the new home for the city's law and justice center and city hall.
Billings City Council voted 10-1 Monday night to accept the buy/sell agreement with building owner WC Commercial and move to the next phase of acquiring the building.
"Looking at the whole of what the city needs ... this meets those needs," said council member Roy Neese.
Council member Penny Ronning cast the lone no-vote, explaining that she loves the building but was disappointed with the process used by the city to vet the facility and negotiate to buy it.
"I don't think it's been good government the way this has worked," she said.
She wanted more opportunities for the public to comment on the process and the decision, and she wanted to hear from the public how they thought the city should spend the money it will be using to buy the Stillwater.
Council member Kendra Shaw served on the committee tasked with vetting the building and negotiating the sale and said initially she opposed the purchase. The process of going through the Stillwater and visiting other facilities the city could have purchased left her convinced this was the right decision.
"This committee has been very thorough," she said.
Council member Pam Purinton, who also served on the committee, said the Stillwater meets all the city's needs.
"The opportunity to move into this building and to consolidate," she said, "we found that to be a very good thing."
The city currently leases offices in buildings all over downtown.
Billings will use federal stimulus funds to close the gap it's faced in trying to get city offices, law enforcement and municipal court moved into a more accommodating building. CARES Act funding and a potential $7.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to help fund the purchase.
With the buy/sell agreement now approved by the council, the city will move on to developing a master plan to design the floor space. City staff estimates that building out the floors it will need will cost an additional $11.3 million.
A little more than two years ago, Billings entered talks with WC Commercial to possibly move law enforcement, the municipal court system and city offices to the Stillwater, which is the old James F. Battin Federal Courthouse.
In 2018 Yellowstone County moved its administrative offices to the building's third floor. The basement, first, second and fourth floor are still vacant. County commissioners recently voted to purchase the Miller Building downtown and move their operations from the Stillwater.
The city is hopeful it can still talk the county into staying, both for ease of governmental functions but also a small source of revenue. The county's lease of the third floor is up in 2025; it pays roughly $380,000 a year in rent.
The Stillwater's price has been the source of frustration and disagreement between the parties involved with the sale.
Elkhorn Appraisal Services, the company hired by WC Commercial, appraised the Stillwater at $22 million. The city's appraisal, performed by National Valuation Consultants, put the market value of the Stillwater at $12.6 million.
Finally, a third independent appraiser was brought in to evaluate the building and the two previous appraisals.
The review appraiser put the building's value at $13.5 million, which is where the city started its negotiation process with WC Commercial. Those negotiations led to both sides agreeing to the $17.1 million price tag.
WC Commercial bought the Stillwater in 2017 for $3.2 million after its previous owner Kona Corp. was unable to make its payments on the building. Since then, WC Commercial has removed asbestos from the structure, demolished the old offices and fixtures, and remodeled portions of the building for office space.
For more than five years the city has been working to find a place and a way to pay for new space for municipal court, Billings Police department headquarters and city hall.