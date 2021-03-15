City parks in Billings need better funding, study finds

Park funding discussions are back at Billings City Council with members debating the best way to pay for parkland development and maintenance in Billings.
The Billings Parks Board recommended Monday night that the city council take to voters a ballot initiative as part of a funding plan for city parks. The last time Billings residents voted on a parks ballot initiative was in 1999.
In the past two years, council members have spent long hours pointedly discussing how best to fund ongoing park maintenance in the city and how to pay for new park development.
Monday night, council members heard a report on new a feasibility study that found parkland in Billings needs more funding and better maintenance, and that the parks department needs more staffing.
At the heart of the discussion is Park District 1, a voter-approved maintenance district that assesses fees each year on property owners across Billings; those fees are set by the council. For much of the last decade, council had set fees so that PD1 collected $2 million a year.
Last summer, the council voted to raise that amount to $3 million a year, and it was a relatively contentious issue.
A handful of council members over the years have expressed their discomfort with the PD1 funding mechanism, concerned that it acts like a tax increase without the approval of taxpayers.
Each year, the parks board and other council members have pushed back against that framing, pointing out that the creation of PD1 was approved by those same Billings voters and that it was designed to be a flexible funding mechanism for the city's parks.
Parks board chairman Tom Rupsis told council members that the board is now recommending the ballot initiative as a funding tool for parks development and maintenance because of the council's past resistance to increasing PD1 funding.
"We have never gotten council to agree to it," he said, calling it an "unfortunate reality."
The parks board recommendation also included a 10-year plan that calls for development of Cottonwood Park, a new city recreation center and an overhaul to South Park Pool and its facilities.