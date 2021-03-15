City parks in Billings need better funding, study finds

Park funding discussions are back at Billings City Council with members debating the best way to pay for parkland development and maintenance in Billings.

The Billings Parks Board recommended Monday night that the city council take to voters a ballot initiative as part of a funding plan for city parks. The last time Billings residents voted on a parks ballot initiative was in 1999.

In the past two years, council members have spent long hours pointedly discussing how best to fund ongoing park maintenance in the city and how to pay for new park development.

Monday night, council members heard a report on new a feasibility study that found parkland in Billings needs more funding and better maintenance, and that the parks department needs more staffing.

At the heart of the discussion is Park District 1, a voter-approved maintenance district that assesses fees each year on property owners across Billings; those fees are set by the council. For much of the last decade, council had set fees so that PD1 collected $2 million a year.

