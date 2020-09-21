City plans Arbor Day Ceremony

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to the 2020 Arbor Day Ceremony at Centennial Park at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department postponed the annual Arbor Day Event due to COVID-19 in the spring.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., volunteers from Friends of Billings Dog Parks, West End Rotary Club, Montana Audubon Center, and the West End Task Force will start volunteer projects consisting of tree planting and landscaping projects inside the off-leash dog park area and parking lot area off of 32nd Street West, according to a press release from the parks department.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Mayor Bill Cole will conduct the ceremonial tree planting of the Arbor Day Tree. The City of Billings will be presented with its 36th consecutive Tree City U.S.A. award.

In a press release, organizers asked attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0