City plans sewer system smoke test

If local daily high temperatures continue to melt snow cover, the City of Billings will conduct smoke testing of city sanitary sewer lines Wednesday-Friday in the areas west and south of Lake Elmo, north of Lake Hills Golf Course, and west of Rose Park.

City of Billings sanitary sewer customers living in these areas have received an informational letter about the testing and will be notified with a “door knocker” a day or two before the testing is to occur, according to a press release from the city.

The purpose of the smoke testing is to locate possible sewer defects and to schedule repairs as necessary.

During the testing, customers and the traveling public may notice white or gray colored smoke coming out of manholes, house vent stacks or holes in the ground. The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, and is not a fire hazard. A slight sulfur odor may be noticeable. The smoke should not enter a building unless plumbing is defective or drain traps inside the building are dry.

To help prevent smoke from entering a building, customers should make sure to pour up to a quart water down each floor drain and any infrequently used home plumbing fixtures before the scheduled test. Should the non-harmful smoke enter a building, opening windows will help it dissipate quickly.

Any questions about the testing may be directed to Randy Straus, City of Billings project manager, by calling 657-8301.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0