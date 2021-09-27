City pushes back purchase of Stillwater Building

Billings will wait another two weeks to decide whether to buy the Stillwater Building, which, if purchased, would be the new home of City Hall, the Billings Police department and Municipal Court.
The city has negotiated a buy/sell agreement with the building's owner, W.C. Commercial, and City Council had planned to vote on whether to approve the agreement and purchase the building at its meeting Monday night.
Instead, Doug James, the attorney representing the city, expressed concerns at the meeting that the contract had enough technical errors that more time would be useful to tighten up the contract. The technical errors included misspelled words and misstated numbers, like a 98 that should have been a 980.
In response the council voted unanimously to push the vote on the building to its Oct. 11 meeting.
"It's imperative that we get it right," said council member Pam Purinton.
City officials have been negotiating with W.C. Commercial for more than a year on the purchase of the Stillwater Building. Last month, W.C. Commercial agreed to drop the asking price the two sides had agreed to in an earlier buy/sell agreement. They've been working on a new contract since.
Some changes didn't come in until 4 p.m. on Monday, James said.
Complicating the decision was the fact that the buy/sell agreement expires on Thursday if the city doesn't sign. In that scenario, the seller has the right to rescind the offer. Both James and the members of the negotiating committee believe the seller will be amenable to continued work on the contract.
Council member Shaun Brown pointed out that the city has other building options if W.C. Commercial chooses to pull its offer.
"If he moves on, he moves on," Brown said.
The city had originally agreed to buy the Stillwater for $17 million, with City Council approving an initial buy/sell agreement with WC Commercial in July.
However, the deal changed last month when inspections of the building's infrastructure showed $7 million worth of needed repairs and updates on hardware like pipes, elevators and the boiler.
The two sides negotiated a new price of $13.5 million.