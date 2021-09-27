City pushes back purchase of Stillwater Building

Billings will wait another two weeks to decide whether to buy the Stillwater Building, which, if purchased, would be the new home of City Hall, the Billings Police department and Municipal Court.

The city has negotiated a buy/sell agreement with the building's owner, W.C. Commercial, and City Council had planned to vote on whether to approve the agreement and purchase the building at its meeting Monday night.

Instead, Doug James, the attorney representing the city, expressed concerns at the meeting that the contract had enough technical errors that more time would be useful to tighten up the contract. The technical errors included misspelled words and misstated numbers, like a 98 that should have been a 980.

In response the council voted unanimously to push the vote on the building to its Oct. 11 meeting.

"It's imperative that we get it right," said council member Pam Purinton.

City officials have been negotiating with W.C. Commercial for more than a year on the purchase of the Stillwater Building. Last month, W.C. Commercial agreed to drop the asking price the two sides had agreed to in an earlier buy/sell agreement. They've been working on a new contract since.