City residents asked to give feedback about police services

The City of Billings is excited to partner with Polco to implement a citywide open participation police services survey and provide a platform for resident engagement.

“Getting input from a wide array of residents will help us understand our strengths and areas for improvement and ensure that we understand the values of our community. It will let us be sure that we are representing our neighbors in the large and small decisions we make about programs, policies and strategic plans," Kevin Iffland, assistant city administrator, said in an email.

Polco allows the City of Billings to reach out to residents through different communication channels (social media, email, websites, etc.) while gathering resident responses in one central location.

Polco keeps individual opinions anonymous to the City of Billings, while allowing city staff to see broad demographic and geographic breakdowns.

Those who respond to the survey will be asked to provide an email address and zip code to submit the survey, helping to ensure one response per person and allowing the city to follow up with future research.

When the survey closes, results will be presented online in interactive charts and tables.

Residents may respond to the survey online at polco.us/ssm42e.

