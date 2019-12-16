Starting in the new year, city officials will begin meeting formally with the owner of the Stillwater Building to negotiate the terms of possibly moving City Hall and Municipal Court there.
City offices are housed in the current City Hall in downtown Billings and spread across an additional four buildings where the city leases space. City administration shares City Hall with Municipal Court.
A master facilities plan presented in 2016 and updated this year found that the city was short approximately 20,000 square feet of the space it needed; it currently uses 68,485 square feet. The study sparked the city's search for a new home.
Council voted 9-2 Monday night to move ahead with negotiations with WC Commerical, the owner of the Stillwater, as a way to figure out how much it would cost the city to move there and what that space could look like. The three floors on which the city would be located have yet to be built out.
"This is not committing City Council to anything," said Kevin Iffland, assistant city administrator and one of the members of the committee that reviewed the Stillwater proposal.
In WC Commerical's bid, the price for buying the three floors plus the basement is $27.7 million. To lease the same space for 30 years would cost the city $56 million. On the table are options to lease the space, to lease it with the intent to own, or to buy the space outright. Each option carries a multi-million dollar price tag.
"Nothing may come of this, nothing may work," said local architect Randy Hafer, who was a member of the review committee. "You can't know unless you talk with the owner. I think it's well worth taking the opportunity."
Much of the discussion Monday night centered on how the city would pay for the new space, wherever it ends up being located. Currently, the council is weighing whether to seek a public safety mill levy from voters next year, and the inclusion of a new city hall has been part of that discussion.
The building would house City Hall, the police department, Municipal Court and city departments like planning, public works and finance. In all, the city received six bids for the project.