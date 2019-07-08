The Billings City Council has cast its gaze on South Side improvements.
The council began the process Monday night of updating its plan for the South Billings Urban Renewal District to include future projects from the district's wish list.
Updating the language in the plan doesn't commit the city to the newly listed projects; rather it gives the city the option of tackling the projects should the council decide to pursue them.
The SBURD is a tax increment financing district, a special zone within Billings where some commercial property taxes are diverted into private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. It was created in 2008.
The goal of TIF districts is to attract renewal projects that will lift property values in the district, thus generating economic growth and more property taxes to renew the TIF fund.
In the past decade the SBURD has leveraged roughly $20 million in TIF funds for infrastructure improvements across the South Side, including widened roads, new sidewalks, park improvements and sewer services.
The projects added to the plan Monday night include the new police evidence building to be built south of King Avenue East and the proposed aquatics center, which, if approved, would be built near the intersection of Mullowney Lane and Midland Road.
The plan currently includes 35 potential projects, everything from crosswalk and sidewalk instillation to infrastructure improvements and new street lighting.
A handful of South Side residents spoke at the meeting Monday night, asking about the completion of projects that were listed in 2008 when the district was formed. When the SBURD was created it was sold on the idea that it would help pave the miles of gravel roads that still existed on the South Side.
Most of those roads are still unpaved. A representative with the South Billings Urban Renewal Association explained to the council that those projects are done in connection with the city's public works department and so it can take time. She also said many of those roads would be paved in the next few years.