City yard waste collection ends the Saturday after Thanksgiving

The Solid Waste Division would like to remind Billings residents that the yard waste program collected in the green barrels will conclude on Saturday Nov. 26, Thanksgiving week. Due to the holiday closure, Thursday collection will be delayed to Friday Nov. 25 and Friday collection will be delayed to Saturday Nov. 26. After the final yard waste collection service, please store green carts away until next season. The six leaf collection dumpsters will be available until Dec. 16. They are located at Castle Rock Park, Amend Park, Clevenger Park, Veterans Park, Dehler Park, and Poly Vista Park. Residents can still utilize the monthly “Extras” collection for any additional yard waste. Please also keep in mind that during inclement weather, collection operations tend to be delayed. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!