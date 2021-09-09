Cleanup site in Billings added to EPA national Superfund priorities list

Employees of businesses near one of the dry cleaners have complained of feeling sick because of exposure to PCE, The Gazette previously reported, and the state has advised resident within the plume to seal basement cracks and improve airflow in their homes. The EPA filed a $10 million lawsuit in 2014 against Billings Laundry Co. and its subsidiary Big Sky Linen Supply, one of the three dry cleaners located within the plume. The two companies settled to pay $825,000, along with $705,000 related to insurance settlements.

Governors Steve Bullock and Greg Gianforte have supported adding the site to the national priorities list, according to Wednesday’s press release from the EPA.

Over the course of the next year, personnel with the EPA and Montana DEQ will conduct a deeper investigation into which buildings have been contaminated. After completing that investigation, they will outline cleanup options.