Closures planned on Highway 212/310

The Montana Department of Transportation announced plans for two detours on US Highway 212/310 between Rockvale and Laurel.
The first closure will start in mid-June and last approximately two weeks.
The second closure will take place in mid- to late-July and last approximately one week.
During those times, US Highway 212/310 will be closed and traffic will be diverted onto Clarks River Road.
According to a press release from MDT, the project includes construction of the remaining portions of US Highway 212/US Highway 310 to achieve a full building of the planned four lanes running from Rockvale to Laurel. The work is expected to be finished during this year’s construction season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.