Closures planned on Highway 212/310

The Montana Department of Transportation announced plans for two detours on US Highway 212/310 between Rockvale and Laurel.

The first closure will start in mid-June and last approximately two weeks.

The second closure will take place in mid- to late-July and last approximately one week.

During those times, US Highway 212/310 will be closed and traffic will be diverted onto Clarks River Road.

According to a press release from MDT, the project includes construction of the remaining portions of US Highway 212/US Highway 310 to achieve a full building of the planned four lanes running from Rockvale to Laurel. The work is expected to be finished during this year’s construction season.

