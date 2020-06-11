Closures planned on Highway 212/310

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Transportation announced plans for two detours on US Highway 212/310 between Rockvale and Laurel.

The first closure will start in mid-June and last approximately two weeks.

The second closure will take place in mid- to late-July and last approximately one week.

During those times, US Highway 212/310 will be closed and traffic will be diverted onto Clarks River Road.

According to a press release from MDT, the project includes construction of the remaining portions of US Highway 212/US Highway 310 to achieve a full building of the planned four lanes running from Rockvale to Laurel. The work is expected to be finished during this year’s construction season.

