Clothing start-up survives COVID-19 through personal protective equipment pivot

“We also had to let a few staff members go at the start of the statewide shutdown because they had issues with childcare,” he said.

Ronnie Ziegler learned that Bear Paw had switched to producing masks and gowns and immediately applied for a job. The self-described “gofer” for the warehouse operations is one of 10 current employees.

“None of us here had prior experience in sewing whatsoever before this, but I heard what they were doing and I wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

Botts, who has more than two decades of experience in clothing manufacturing with time spent as a corporate engineer for Carhartt and Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co., operated a 250-sewing unit plant in northern Mexico in the late ’90s. It was there that the Bear Paw brand was born.

“We had purchased a bit of land in Montana at that point, near Columbus. It just happened to have been a part of Bear Paw Ranch,” he said.

Starting soon, the Bear Paw name will be officially resurrected with the launch of the brand’s website that will offer denim jackets, vinyl ponchos and children’s overalls. Along with the restart of the brand, Bear Paw’s warehouse will also house its sister company, Wild Goose Embroidery.