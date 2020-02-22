Coalition to bring sidewalk poetry, other projects to Billings' South Side

The idea came from the Public Art St. Paul sidewalk poetry program in Minnesota and others around the country.

The initiatives and events are funded through the Kresge Foundation, a Michigan-based philanthropic private foundation that focuses on community development. Over the last four years, the foundation has donated about $375,000 to the coalition.

MSU Billings professor Tami Haaland helped the handful of residents at the workshop put pen to paper on Saturday at Kirks' Grocery. Having served as Montana’s poet laureate from 2013 to 2015, Haaland said that poetry can give a voice to a person’s experience on the South Side.

“It enriches moving about in this place,” Haaland said. “Because suddenly you’re able to read what somebody had to say and inevitably, it reflects upon your own experience.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings state representative Jade Bahr attended the workshop on Saturday where she wrote about what she sees when she sits on the stoop of her apartment building on the South Side. She wrote about the cracked sidewalks, the overgrown weeds and the familiar faces that pass by.

Bahr has lived on the South Side for 10 years and grew up there as a teenager. When she started looking for a place to live when she returned from college, she knew she wanted to live there.