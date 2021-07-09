Coca-Cola bottler planning to set up larger facility in Billings

It could be in a few years that the can of Diet Coke you sip at lunchtime may be produced and bottled in Billings.
Local bottler and distributor Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country is looking at building a facility on property south of I-90 near the Zoo Drive Exit known as the Harnish Trade Center.
The land is south of the city and has been set apart for manufacturing development. The property being considered by High Country is 10.5 acres and would house a 110,000-square-foot distribution center with a 30,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.
"This is not a new arrival, it's an expansion," said Joe Easton, director of property development for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country.
High Country has had a warehouse on 1st Avenue South in Billings since 1959. Right now, it employees 60 full-time workers.
That warehouse is a distribution point for Coke products manufactured in Bismark, North Dakota and shipped in from Denver and Bellvue, Washington.
The manufacturing facility that High Country hopes to build here would move that warehouse operation to the new location, meaning many of the Coke products sold in the region would be produced locally.
The 60 warehouse jobs would transfer to the new facility and the bottling plant would create an additional 50 full-time jobs — well-paying jobs, Easton said.
Wages would start at $23.73 an hour with higher pay for managers and other leadership positions, he said.
One of the challenges in setting up on the Harnish Trade Center property is infrastructure. Billings water and sewage lines don't extend to the land High Country wants to develop, so Big Sky Economic Development has been working to facilitate a deal.
The city would have to install 4,300 feet of water and sewer lines to bring High Country's proposed facility into the system. Doing that means annexing the property into the city proper, a decision Billings City Council will make later this month.
Big Sky Economic Development has offered a grant of up to $250,000 from its Opportunity Fund to help High Country pay for the costs of installing the lines. City Council will vote later this month on offering up another $250,000.
The city already pays a portion of installing water and sewer lines, but the majority of costs would go to the developer, which will be close to $1.5 million.
Big Sky Economic Development and the city see their contributions as an investment. Once the water and sewer lines are extended to the property on which High Country want to build, an additional 95 acres would become available for development with ready access to water and sewer services.
"This is a great (example) of how we need to have great spaces ready," said Allison Corbyn, director of new business recruitment for Big Sky Economic Development. "It's a critical need in our county."
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country is family-owned and based out of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company distributes Coke products in portions of Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.