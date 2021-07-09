Coca-Cola bottler planning to set up larger facility in Billings

Wages would start at $23.73 an hour with higher pay for managers and other leadership positions, he said.

One of the challenges in setting up on the Harnish Trade Center property is infrastructure. Billings water and sewage lines don't extend to the land High Country wants to develop, so Big Sky Economic Development has been working to facilitate a deal.

The city would have to install 4,300 feet of water and sewer lines to bring High Country's proposed facility into the system. Doing that means annexing the property into the city proper, a decision Billings City Council will make later this month.

Big Sky Economic Development has offered a grant of up to $250,000 from its Opportunity Fund to help High Country pay for the costs of installing the lines. City Council will vote later this month on offering up another $250,000.

The city already pays a portion of installing water and sewer lines, but the majority of costs would go to the developer, which will be close to $1.5 million.

Big Sky Economic Development and the city see their contributions as an investment. Once the water and sewer lines are extended to the property on which High Country want to build, an additional 95 acres would become available for development with ready access to water and sewer services.