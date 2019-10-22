A video shared by a local Facebook user quickly made the rounds on Monday showing bugs crawling through the joints of a food court table at Rimrock Mall.
In response, the mall brought in exterminators Monday night to clean the area.
"When this issue was brought to our attention, we immediately responded and coordinated efforts with our tenants, extermination team and RiverStone Health," said Rimrock marketing director Daron Olson. "Further coordination with RiverStone Health is also underway."
The public arm of RiverStone Health is Yellowstone County's public health department.
Olson said the mall is open and that it was business as usual Tuesday morning. Tenants who lease space at the mall are responsible for their own pest control; Rimrock is responsible for maintaining the open and gathering spaces.
"A safe and clean environment is a top priority at Rimrock Mall. Per health codes, we do conduct monthly exterminations throughout all of our common areas," Olson said.
Billings resident Tim Steiner posted the video to his Facebook page on Sunday; by Monday afternoon it had received more than 62,000 views. At least two people who saw the video called RiverStone.
"We were made aware via complaint Monday morning," said Marilyn Tapia with Environmental Health Services at RiverStone.
Generally, county health code violations come up when county health officials perform their regular inspections of restaurants and other eateries. Every so often, they'll get a complaint.
County health officials verify each complaint and then investigate it, a process that usually starts with checking a property's history with the health department.
Tapia reviewed the inspection reports for each of the vendors in the mall's food court.
"None noted evidence of pests," she said.
The review will be followed up with site visits. Health inspectors will meet with all mall food court vendors later this week to talk about Monday's complaints and then inspect each restaurant.
All health inspection reports are available online under RiverStone Health's inspections and permits section.
