Cody man pleads not guilty to rape charge

A Cody, Wyo. man pleaded not guilty to one count of rape before Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris Friday morning.

Steven Douglas Wight allegedly raped a woman at her Billings home after showing up to “talk,” said prosecutors. Wight ambushed the woman from behind after she went into the bedroom to check her phone, forcibly raped her and then left, allege charging documents.

The judge continued a bond of $75,000 set by Judge Mary Knisely when she issued a warrant for Wight’s arrest earlier this month. If released on bond, Wight will also be subject to GPS monitoring and will have to reside in Billings during the proceedings unless granted permission to leave the state.

Wight can argue for a bond reduction before Knisely at a later date to reduce the continued amount. He can have no contact with the victim, the victim’s family or any witnesses in the case.

If convicted, Wight faces a possible sentence of life in prison or imprisonment for up to 20 years, and a fine of $50,000.

