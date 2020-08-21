Coffee shop aiming to hire at-risk women, teens opens on Billings' South Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new coffee shop aimed at promoting business expansion and employing at-risk youth and women will celebrate its grand opening on Billings’ South Side on Saturday.

The new business, called Rail Line Coffee, was created by Billings nonprofit Community Leadership and Development Inc., or CLDI, when it started renovating an old gas station and auto repair shop located at 104 S. 29th St. in March. Construction was completed in mid-July and began serving customers Monday.

The goal of the shop isn’t only to serve coffee, but to promote business expansion on the South Side and educate at-risk youth and women on skills often used in the workplace, according to Rail Line Coffee supervisor Colin Sauskojus.

The shop will hire anyone who’s interested if an open barista position is available, but the business’s program looks to employ teens from YouthWorks or women living with addiction from the Hannah House through CLDI.

The main goal is “renewing the perception of individuals living on the South Side” and teaching them certain soft skills like teamwork, problem-solving and time management, and other employment preparation skills like resume building, interview practice and more, Sauskojus said. Of the eight baristas who work at the shop, two of them participate in the Hannah House program.