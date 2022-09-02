Cold season looms as Billings grapples with whether to open low barrier shelter

Debate among Billings city leaders about how best to use newly available funds for the town's homeless and transient populations shows no sign of concluding as summer wanes and fall approaches.

Between funds from the public safety mill levy passed by voters last year and tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales, Billings has $864,952 for use specifically on substance abuse, mental and behavioral health and housing essential to public safety.

So far, Billings City Council has spent much of the summer debating whether it should draw the public safety mill levy dollars or wait until next year to cash it out. As part of the mill levy, voters approved two mills worth $432,000 to be used for mental health and addiction recovery services as a way to address crime prevention.

Advocates with the various services in town that serve Billings' vulnerable populations are quick to remind city leaders that whether they realize it or not, they're already spending millions of dollars on the issue.

Last year, a joint study between the city and the Downtown Billings Alliance found that 93 individuals had a combined 5,601 total contacts with law enforcement, costing the city roughly $10 million in services.

The hope is that targeted spending on specific programs and services would significantly reduce that $10 million.

City administrator Chris Kukulski has been using city council work sessions to introduce different options for council members to consider, including proposals from Substance Abuse Connect, the Montana Rescue Mission and the various local agencies represented by the Continuum of Care.

On Tuesday night, Riverstone Health will present on its Nurse Family Partnership program, which connects nurses with young families working to leave behind troubled backgrounds.

Kukulski has talked about the importance of the program, however there's a concern among service providers in Billings that the city is dragging its feet in figuring out how best to use the mill funding and the recreational marijuana tax dollars, particularly as fall approaches.

"What are we waiting for," asked Kari Boiter, executive director of the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care.

The council's deliberative pace already cost it one partner.

Substance Abuse Connect had partnered with Rimrock Foundation to supply licensed case workers to its homeless outreach team project in downtown Billings, which helped to steer transient and homeless residents into treatment.

Substance Abuse Connect pitched the city on pairing its homeless outreach teams with the fire department's proposed crisis response units, a quick-response team designed to free up fire fighters and police officers to answer more pressing service calls.

The group got an ambivalent response from some council members after its pitch earlier this summer and shortly after the meeting Rimrock Foundation announced they were pulling out of the program.

Continuum of Care, which organized and operated the low-barrier Off The Streets shelter, which closed earlier this year, is looking for funding from the city to help operate a new shelter; with colder weather now a couple months away, time is running out.

Yellowstone County Continuum of Care is a coalition of local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. It operates under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Housing Development.

The various agencies making up the Continuum of Care — including Riverstone Health and the two hospitals, law enforcement and the Billings Crisis Center — use a coordinated entry system to log who uses the various services and track their progress through the different programs offered in the region.

The only group that doesn't use the system is the Montana Rescue Mission, which can be a source of frustration for some of the other agencies in town. The data used by the federal government to track homelessness and to allocate funding to those agencies addressing it is pulled from the coordinated entry system.

Without MRM's data, homelessness in Billings is undercounted and the agencies in town serving those populations receive less federal funding.

Boiter is hopeful City Council will start to move quickly on establishing some kind of low-barrier shelter. Council will discuss the various proposals it's seen at its work session Tuesday night.

Last year's success with Off The Streets showed that opening and running a low-barrier shelter can be done well and that a significant need exists, she said.

"In (running the shelter) we realized how big the need was," she said.

While the shelter was operating from fall 2020 to earlier this year, Billings Police saw a significant drop in service calls in the area where the shelter was located.

Off The Streets was set up during the pandemic to help house the city's transient and unhoused populations who needed quarantine and isolation space due to COVID. It was also used as a low-barrier shelter for those who didn't meet the requirements for the city's other sheltering services.

The Billings Crisis Center provides immediate crisis care and connects individuals with a case worker and services within a 24-hour stay. The Montana Rescue Mission provides shelter, training and services for those looking to get sober and find work.

For those in Billings who aren't quite ready for MRM's programs and don't need the immediate care of the Crisis Center, a low-barrier shelter serves as a vital stop-gap.

With Off The Streets now closed, downtown needs a new permanent low-barrier shelter to fill that need.

"This is a major gap," said Kody Christensen-Linton, resource outreach coordinator for the Downtown Billings Alliance.