Montana is known for its vast agricultural production. As such, it can be hard to contemplate that any child in Big Sky Country could go hungry. It’s a harsh reality, but one that Cole’s Pantry, a Billings-based nonprofit, is working to address. To further those efforts, the organization will host its second annual fundraiser at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Saturday.
Cole’s Pantry was created in honor of Cole Pelican, whose young life was cut short in a horseback riding accident. Though he was in second grade, he was aware of classmates who were going hungry, frequently taking food from home to share with them.
His sister Fallon started Cole’s Pantry in 2010 as part of her participation in the Montana FCCLA. She started with a single $500 grant, enough to provide for 11 kids from eight local families. Today, the program feeds more than 1,000 students in 14 rural Montana communities.
You have free articles remaining.
The fundraiser will feature singer Susie McEntire, who has become an advocate of the organization’s program and a friend of the Pelican family. Dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to music by the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers will follow. Cat Country’s Breakfast Flakes Paul Mashaben and Mark Wilson will emcee the event, according to a press release from organizers.
Tickets cost $50 each. Tables for eight are available for $350. All profits raised at event will go directly to support Cole’s Pantry programs. For tickets, call 406-696-2144.